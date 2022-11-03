NEW Port Fairy Football Netball Club president Rob Evans says encouraging more people to invest in the Seagulls is paramount to their chances of long-term success.
Evans, who has replaced Noel Black in the top role, said morale was high at Gardens Oval with preparations in full swing for the 2023 Hampden league season.
The club, which was winless in both senior football and open netball this year, is building its numbers.
"We're really rebuilding now with people power," he told The Standard.
"There's a lot of people trying to get involved in all different levels in the club and there's a very strong football department that has been appointed with Dustin McCorkell the coach.
"They've been doing a lot of work over the summer trying to improve the list for next year and we have a 14-strong committee and many people at volunteer and contributors' level under the committee and we are looking very positive moving forward."
Evans - a former Yambuk Inn publican who has supported the Seagulls since 2005 - said he was eager to chip in and play his part in the club's revival.
"Where I am in life - I am semi-retired and have got time on my hands to give to the football club," the 59-year-old said.
"Last year as a supporter and being close to those on the committee witnessing what we were going through, I could see there was a need to put the hand up and help and after a long consideration I decided I would do that."
Evans, who is based at Codrington, said 14 people had formed the club's new committee, which features outgoing leader Black, with a sense of "energy and vibrancy" about the 154-year-old club's future.
There has also been support for social events in recent times as the Seagulls lift morale around Gardens Oval.
"Making it a club the community is proud to be a part of and associated with and want to come and be part of and enjoy one another's company is a vision that I have," he said.
The senior team will start pre-season later this month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.