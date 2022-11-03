The Standard

New Port Fairy Football Netball Club president Rob Evans bullish about 2023 Hampden league season

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 4 2022 - 8:30am
Rob Evans has taken on the Port Fairy Football Netball Club presidency.

NEW Port Fairy Football Netball Club president Rob Evans says encouraging more people to invest in the Seagulls is paramount to their chances of long-term success.

