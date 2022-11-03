Western Waves under 16 boys coach John Houston believes his squad is well placed to give the Youth Premier League competition a shake this season.
The highly-regarded Cricket Victoria representative tournament kicks off in late November, with the Waves set to tackle Central Highlands at Reid Oval in Warrnambool on November 27 in the Renegades League.
The Waves will also play matches on December 4, December 12, December 13, December 14 and December 15.
The squad - which features the most talented south-west based players - placed third in the 2021-22 edition with a five-win, two-loss record.
Houston - who will be assisted by Geelong all-rounder and Dunkeld cricketer Lachie Field during the tournament - told The Standard it was a strong mix of players from across the south-west region, including many from the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
"The original squad of 26 we had was really strong, we had some really good bottom-age players and top-aged players," he said.
"The general quality is pretty even which holds us in good stead but it means we all have to play our part, coaches included.
"We'll try to just play to our strengths and game plans and hopefully we can have a really good tournament."
The current North Warrnambool Eels coach said the balance in the group gave it confidence it could make a splash.
"We've got a good mix of Twenty20 and one-day players in the squad," he said.
"We've got a few bowlers in there that bowl some serious wheels and are fairly tall so we'll be good in that regard. So that's exciting."
Full Western Waves squad:
Coach: John Houston
Assistant coach/manager: Lachie Field
Sam Allen (Port Fairy)
Harry Austin (College)
Elliot Fitzpatrick (Charlton)
Elwood Geary (South Gambier)
Matthew Gome (Brierly-Christ Church)
Jackson Hoffman (Homers)
George Huf (College)
Charlie James (Merrivale)
Eddie McShane (Grampians)
Toby Madden (Merrivale)
Gibson Perry (Homers)
Mason Porter (Dennington)
Tighe Warburton (South Portland)
