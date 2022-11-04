Victorian contracted paceman Brody Couch is like many cricketers across the state at the moment - itching to simply get on the park and play some consistent cricket.
The Warrnambool District export, 22, made a successful return to the Victorian set-up in last week's second XI match against Queensland, picking up two wickets after recovering from a pectoral strain suffered while playing in Darwin.
He told The Standard after some frustrations he was fit and firing and ready to push for state selection through club performances with Geelong and the second XI after limited cricket in recent months.
"The last two and a bit months have been a bit interrupted, ever since Darwin," he said.
"It was enough to keep me off the park for a while but I've had plenty of time to get that right which is a bit of a blessing in disguise.
"I feel back to 100 per cent. I just want to play and get on the field. It's been hard with the weather.
"I'm getting a bit impatient, as most cricketers are across the state."
He said his return from injury against Queensland was a nice test ahead of a action-packed calendar, starting with Geelong's match against reigning premiers Carlton on Saturday and the second XI match against Western Australia in Ringwood, beginning Monday.
"I wasn't sure how I'd do, I was happy to just be out there and felt like I held my own," he said of his performance.
"Overall, I was happy with how it panned out but there are always things to work on. To put it plainly, I was just happy to be back out there bowling.
"It was a strong Queensland side and a good test for us to see where we're at. They had a leg on us, they've played a fair amount more compared to us at this point of the season."
With Big Bash League commitments on the way in December with the Melbourne Stars - as well as a string of one-day and Shield matches for Victoria in the schedule - the Nirranda product said he was ready to put his best foot forward.
"It's trying to string some consistency together and every time I get the opportunity to play I want to give myself the best opportunity to put my hand up (to play for Victoria) in one-day and first-class games and we're not far away from the Big Bash," he said.
"I want to try and be hitting my straps in the next few weeks to give myself the best chance."
Couch has one Sheffield Shield cap next to his name, alongside six one-day matches and 14 Big Bash appearances.
