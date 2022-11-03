TALENTED Warrnambool mare Toregene showed she's destined for bigger and better races after scoring an impressive win in Thursday's $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final at Flemington.
Toregene, ridden by Horsham's Dean Yendall and trained by Warrnambool's Matthew Williams, won her fourth race from five starts when she defeated Bookman to take out the 1600-metre race.
Williams said the four-year-old mare had not furnished yet.
"She's definitely got good ability and we're on the right path," he said. "She's done a really good job in winning."
Yendall, who has only been back riding for a few months after suffering serious injuries to his neck, described the win as magnificent.
"She was just too strong," he said. "Everything panned out today, I was able to get where I wanted to in the straight, I asked her for a good effort and everything I threw at her she gave.
"I'm pretty chuffed that trainers and owners have supported me since I came back from injury."
Toregene took her stake earnings to more than $376,000 with her victory.
Her stablemate Mi Rock Aly ran fifth in the Country Final.
Williams said Mi Rock Aly had run a terrific race at her second run from a spell.
"I thought about the 300-metre mark we were going to be right in it," he said.
"Craig (Williams) just had nowhere to go on her. She was going to be right in it, if with a bit more clear room came earlier.
"She's run terrific. She's come back well."
Mi Rock Aly has won two of her 12 starts.
Meanwhile, fellow Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith was happy with Queen Air's effort to run third in the $1 million VRC Oaks. Well-backed favourite She's Extreme won the 2500m classic.
Smith said Queen Air would derive a lot of benefit from running third in the Oaks at her fourth race start.
"I thought it was a huge run," Smith said. "She'll have a break now and be set for a nice race in the autumn."
Queen Air picked up $90,000 in prizemoney with her third placing.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.