Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams wins spring carnival race with Toregene

By Tim Auld
Updated November 3 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 6:30pm
Matthew Williams and Dean Yendall after Toregene won at Flemington on Thursday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

TALENTED Warrnambool mare Toregene showed she's destined for bigger and better races after scoring an impressive win in Thursday's $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final at Flemington.

