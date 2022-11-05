Driver in hospital after veering into cattle underpass

The Standard
Teen driver taken to South West Healthcare after veering into cattle underpass in Killarney

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 5 2022 - 2:57pm, first published 2:55pm
A 19-year-old male is in hospital after his vehicle veered off the Princes Highway and into a cattle underpass in Killarney this afternoon.

Local News

