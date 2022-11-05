Driver in hospital after veering into cattle underpass

A 19-year-old male is in hospital after his vehicle veered off the Princes Highway and into a cattle underpass in Killarney this afternoon.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Lewis Martin said the out-of-town driver was the sole occupant of the car which came to grief about 200 metres east of Port Fairy-Penshurst Road at about 1pm.
The site is a high-collision area.
Senior Constable Martin said the man was taken by ambulance to Warrnambool's South West Healthcare for monitoring.
Police will now investigate whether speed, alcohol, drugs or mobile phone use were a factor in the single-vehicle collision.
