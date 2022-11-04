The Standard
Warrnambool farmer to take financial hit if saleyards close

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 4 2022 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Lake Gillear dairy farmer Chris McGrath says if the Warrnambool saleyards are shut his hip pocket would take a hit.

A motion to close the saleyards by June 30 next year will be voted on by Warrnambool City councillors at Monday's public meeting.

