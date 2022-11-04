With the state election just three weeks away, The Standard has asked the six candidates for South West Coast to list their top three campaign issues and what they would do about each if elected.
Roads, health, cost of living.
"The Liberals will build roads to the standard needed so they last decades not weeks. By guaranteeing $1 billion a year for ten years to fix our roads, Victoria's roads will finally be fit for purpose.
The Liberals will fix the health crisis by shelving the $35 billion Cheltenham to Box Hill rail line and redirect every cent into health. The Liberals will also slash the public dental wait list by injecting $200 million to increase the sector's capacity.
The Healthy Lunches program will ensure that all Victorian public school students have daily access to a healthy and nutritious lunch.
The Liberals will not permit children to be denied access to kindergarten due to cost of living pressures. The Liberals will abolish fees for three and four year old kindergarten, ensuring every child has access to this essential early education."
Roads, health, integrity.
"As a true independent, I am not tied to any party - the community is my party - so the needs of our community will always come first.
From the crossbench, I will work with the new Government to ensure they deliver on their promises and we see real improvements, not patch-ups. This includes lobbying for a Rural Roads Minister and a Rural Health Minister so there's direct accountability on these two critical issues.
I will lobby hard to make sure our communities are secure, vibrant and prosperous, and that our most vulnerable, especially our elderly, are supported.
I can't make billion-dollar promises, but I can make one promise - if elected, I will be a more effective voice of the people. My track record shows I can deliver on that."
People, infrastructure, environment.
"(My) policies and commitments... focus directly on easing cost of living pressures while providing early life enhancing opportunities such as free three year old kinder, quality learning environments in primary and secondary school, and free TAFE.
Infrastructure means jobs. Labor's ambitious approach to quality construction projects is why our... economy is the strongest in the nation and our employment levels are the highest.
Funding for our roads is increasing annually but it's clearly still not enough for South West Coast roads due to our high traffic volumes with agriculture, tourism, transport to Port of Portland and general commuting.
Protection of our iconic natural and cultural landscapes is important to me and many others, and I support farmers and environmentalists to ensure our agricultural production is as clean and green as it can possibly be for both our local consumption but also for exportation to national and international markets."
Housing, energy, integrity.
"My priorities in this election are the result of decades of under investment in essential services, ensuring dignity for all Victorians, and rebuilding faith in our public institutions.
Fixing the housing shortage and ensuring all Victorians have a roof over their heads. Addressing the cost of living crisis with public investment and ownership of renewable energy. Restoring integrity to government with a legislated code of conduct, including the ability to sanction members of Parliament.
Place a cap on rent increases, build 10,000 homes a year across the state for 10 years, ending homelessness by 2030. Pay for it with a levy on property developers and a state based bank levy.
Establish a public energy retailer, challenging the retailers that run for profit, by charging electricity at cost-price. Government investment and ownership in generation, storage and energy distribution.
Require all ministers to disclose their diaries and meetings (particularly with lobbyists), expand IBAC's powers to investigate corruption, prevent ministers from becoming lobbyists when they retire from Parliament."
Health, education, transport.
"A well funded and wisely operated health system with timely access to needed care will bring greater economic and social well being- both in the short and long term. The long term cost to the community from the physical, mental and emotional impact of delayed access to care far outweighs the upfront costs of funding the health system properly in the first place.
If we look at any community throughout the world there is little doubt freedom of access to education is a key determinant of how well a society functions- both economically and socially. Prioritising funding of education including reducing bureaucratic wastage is vital.
An efficient, well funded rail system, including frequent and more reliable services and newer rolling stock, along with the provision of properly maintained quality roads that are built to last will produce a significant boost to the economic and social well being of the South West Coast."
Koalas, roads, climate.
"If elected I would determine koala roadkill hotspots and incorporate overpasses/underpasses and exclusion fences... and place an immediate ban on logging in native forests with koala populations.
In 2016, $60 million was promised by the federal government in upgrades between Port Fairy and Warrnambool, that's $81,000 per km. I will demand the sitting government hand over the $60 million that was allocated in 2019 and I will efficiently delegate the road upgrade in a timely and quality manner.
We are currently living in a climate emergency, usually when there is an "emergency" you would STOP and take action. Not write new policies and talk about taking action, no you stop and take real physical action. I will demand instant action be taken immediately."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.