Budding Warrnambool farmers urges councillors to keep saleyards

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated November 4 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 10:30am
Chad Nevill, 14, has written to city councillors urging them to keep Warrnambool saleyards open. Picture by Chris Doheny

Warrnambool's Chad Nevill is so concerned about the potential closure of the city's saleyards he has written to councillors urging them to keep them open.

