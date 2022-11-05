The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west businesses continue to suffer chronic staff shortages ahead of the summer peak

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 6 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pavilion Cafe and Bar owner Jon Watson said while staffing shortages had eased slightly on last summer he was still in desperate need of kitchen staff.

South-west businesses continue to suffer chronic staff shortages ahead of the summer peak as the unemployment rate across the region hovers at historic lows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.