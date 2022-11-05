The Standard
Bumper crowds attend five auctions across Warrnambool and Allansford

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 5 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
About 100 people attended the auction of 32 Hickford Parade, Warrnambool in a sign the city's property market is still buoyed by competition.

Local buyers have emerged from bumper crowds as winners in all five auctions held across the city today as Warrnambool's property market chugs along.

