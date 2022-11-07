The Standard
Warrnambool City Councillors have voted on the future of the yards

By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 7 2022 - 7:26pm, first published 6:30pm
A large crowd gathered for the Warrnambool City Council meeting.

Warrnambool's saleyards will be closed - a decision made during a fiery council meeting of about 150 onlookers on Monday night.

