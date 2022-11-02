The Standard
Home/News/Local News

'Pleasing' NAPLAN results despite COVID-19 interruptions to learning

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west principals have spoken of encouraging NAPLAN results despite COVID-19 interruptions.

Despite COVID-19 interruptions over the past two years, south-west principals say students have produced pleasing NAPLAN results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.