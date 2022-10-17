A MINUTE'S silence was held at Western District Playing Area mid-week matches at Terang on Tuesday morning for Commonwealth Games lawn bowler Margaret Sumner OAM.
Born in 1941, the Terang bowler has died aged 82.
A tribute will also be made at the tournament for the iconic sportswoman.
Terang Bowling Club announced Sumner's passing in a post on their Facebook page on Monday calling her a "much loved champion, friend and dedicated club member".
"Our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fellow bowlers," it said.
Port Fairy Bowls Club said Sumner would be greatly missed by the bowling community.
"A champion both on and off the green," the club said in a post on its Facebook page.
Bowls Victoria posted a statement on Monday acknowledging the passing of the Bowls Victoria and Bowls Australia Hall of Famer.
Former World Bowls president and fellow Bowls Australia Hall of Famer Betty Collins OAM, who had known Sumner for 40 years, said she would be missed.
"She was one of the best bowlers ever and a wonderful down to earth country woman who it was a privilege to know," Collins said.
"She was in sides I was privileged to manage and was always steady and dependable in all things.
"She will be missed greatly especially in the bowling community of Terang, her hometown."
Sumner was part of the first group of inductees into the Bowls Australia Hall of Fame in 2011, boasting an impressive resume over many years.
Her bowling career began in 1979 at Terang Bowling Club, where she won the Club Singles title 15 times, while representing Victoria in 132 state matches plus 168 Australian matches.
She won State and National Singles titles as well as National Pairs and Fours titles between 1991 and 1999, and was a two-times Commonwealth Games representative.
Among a series of honours, Margaret won a world championship gold in the fours in 1996 at Royal Leamington Spa in England, and took home a silver at the same competition in the triples.
She is also a Commonwealth Games medallist, winning silver at Kuala Lumpur, also in the fours.
In 2009 she was recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to lawn bowls through administrative and representative roles.
Post career, she was still always on the greens, playing well into her 80s and was a staple at every State Championships hosted in Bendigo.
"With a smile, a keen eye and an amazing knowledge of her beloved sport, Margaret kept notes and stats on the games she watched in her trusty notebook," a statement by Bowls Victoria said.
"No doubt for later review and hearty discussion down the track with fellow lovers of bowls."
Margaret's sporting achievements include:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
