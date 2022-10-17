The Standard
Commonwealth Games lawn bowler Margaret Sumner OAM has died

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:49am, first published October 17 2022 - 10:37pm
Terang champion lawn bowls player Margaret Sumner has died, aged 82.

A MINUTE'S silence was held at Western District Playing Area mid-week matches at Terang on Tuesday morning for Commonwealth Games lawn bowler Margaret Sumner OAM.

