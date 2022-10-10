Tehan calls for Princes Highway works to be fast-tracked

Member for Wannon Dan Tehan wants to know when the $60 million committed by the former federal government more than three years ago will be used to upgrade the Princes Highway.
He said he was disappointed no timeline for the works had been revealed for the works west of Colac.
Last week, The Standard reported $2.2 million worth of works were expected to be completed on the highway between Port Fairy and Tower Hill in the coming months.
But that's simply not enough, according to Mr Tehan.
"There was $60 million committed by the federal government and the fact we're hearing nearly four years later that $2 million has been allocated shows Daniel Andrews and his government has put all their focus on level crossings and roads in Melbourne," he said.
"Rural Victoria suffers as a result of that."
Mr Tehan said the Princes Highway continued to deteriorate.
"The sad reality is that even when they seek to fix it, they're not doing the job properly."
Mr Tehan said he was concerned the amount of upgrades able to be completed would reduce over time due to increasing costs.
"The value for money proposition three years ago was obviously a lot higher than it is now," he said.
"The complete inertia and inaction has once again cost rural Victoria."
A state government spokeswoman said the community would be kept up-to-date as maintenance projects along the highway get closer to starting.
"Upcoming maintenance projects along the Princes Highway West between Warrnambool and Port Fairy are currently in the planning phase, with teams hard at work to finalise details - these are subject to a number of factors including funding, weather and priority," the spokeswoman said.
"While we are continuing to work hard to finalise the details of this project, Mr Tehan may well remember his former government's failure to deliver for Victoria many times over its nine year term."
In the 2022/23 budget, the federal government investing $780 million on road maintenance in the coming financial year, compared to the average annual spend of $493 million when the Coalition was last in office, the government confirmed to The Standard.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
