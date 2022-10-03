Marathon effort to honour late Terang man

Running the Melbourne Marathon in peak physical fitness is no mean feat.
But the Dog the Black Dog team - made up of Connor Cardwell, Xavier Vickers, Hugh Porter and Kane Johnstone - wasn't going to let anything stand in its way on Sunday.
Lizz Kelly said she was extremely proud of the four Terang men, who had completed the 42.195 kilometre run to honour her late son Thomas.
He took his own life on November 30, 2021.
He was only 20 years old but he had long had a "black dog" trailing behind him, according to Ms Kelly.
Ms Kelly and her friend Sheryn McDowell are working to establish a mental health hub in Terang.
They're well on their way, with the fundraising efforts of the four taking the total to about $40,000.
"I'm just so proud of them - a few of them have been under the weather the past few weeks," Ms Kelly said.
"They've just amazed me with their determination and their ability to push themselves."
Ms Kelly said she had been overwhelmed by the response from the community to her bid to open a mental health hub.
"It's amazing the amount of people who have come out and said 'I'm going to help, we need this'," Ms Kelly said.
Ms Kelly said her friend joked that Thomas ensured the sun was shining on the four on Sunday.
She is dedicated to opening a safe space in Terang for people to visit, relax and talk to someone in a non-judgemental setting.
Ms Kelly said her advice to parents who were concerned about their children's mental health was to "fight".
"Fight to get them the support they need," she said.
Ms Kelly said she was determined to open the centre to honour her late son.
"I want to make a difference," she said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
