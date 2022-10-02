Alleged trespasser armed with a knife found inside neighbour's unit

A Portland man armed with a knife has been caught inside his neighbour's home despite an intervention order being in place.
Portland police Sergeant Dan Lehmann said an incident happened involving the 57-year-old man in Smith Street, just west of the Portland central business district.
He said about 7pm Saturday it was reported to police that a man was in his neighbour's after he was seen entering the property.
"There was a call to Triple Zero (000), police members attended and the man was found inside his neighbour's unit," he said.
"There was no one home at the time and the man was arrested and transported back to the Portland police station where he was interviewed."
Sergeant Lehmann said the man was charged with possessing a weapon (the knife), possession of what is believed to be cannabis, breaching an intervention order, burglary and trespass.
The 57-year-old has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
