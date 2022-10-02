The Standard
A 57-year-old Portland man has been remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 2 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:14am
Alleged trespasser armed with a knife found inside neighbour's unit

A Portland man armed with a knife has been caught inside his neighbour's home despite an intervention order being in place.

