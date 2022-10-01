All five auctions held across the south-west today have sold under the hammer above reserve.
The four-bedroom house at 22 Albert Street, Woodford drew a crowd of 50 people, including three active bidders.
Bidding opened at $650,000 and rose in increments of $10,000, reaching $690,000 before one bidder swooped in with a $15,000 trump card to sell at $705,000.
That person was relocating from Melbourne.
Ray White agent Fergus Torpy said the vendors were thrilled.
"It was a strong finishing bid which closed it off and was well over the owner's expectations so they were really happy," he said.
Elsewhere, the four-bedroom home at 4 Wendy Place in north Warrnambool drew a crowd of 60 people.
Bids opened at $600,000 and competitive offers between five people drove it to a final selling price of $685,000. It went to a local couple.
The largest crowd attended the auction of 17 Thackeray Drive, Warrnambool which drew 60 or 70 people. It opened at $500,000 with two bidders but an interstate buyer looking to relocate came out on top for $596,000.
Mr Torpy said the weekend auctions were confidence-building.
"We had 16 bidders across five auctions today which all sold over reserve which is really exciting," he said.
"Overall the amount of bidders showcase good confidence in the Warrnambool marketplace, obviously they're forecasting some changes in interest rates but people are aware of it and they think Warrnambool is still a good place to reside.
"It's still an exciting time for both buyers and sellers."
A similar-sized crowd of 40 arrived to see the three-bedroom property at 108 Woodend Road, Warrnambool go under the hammer. It sold for $540,000 to local first-home buyers.
Finally, 50 people attended the sale of 1346 Princes Highway, Killarney. That sold for $520,000.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
