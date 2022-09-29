Camperdown's historic botanic gardens and arboretum has undergone a $97,000 revamp.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney visited the site on Thursday to inspect the updated section.
An $83,000 state government grant and a $14,000 Corangamite Shire Council grant allowed the Camperdown Botanic Gardens and Arboretum Trust to install new furniture for visitors, fencing and plant succession trees.
Works to heritage trees and an assessment of gravel paths was also undertaken.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the gardens was a magnificent asset for the district.
"It's wonderful to have the arboretum opening up and hearing about the plans for the future," Cr Gstrein said.
"Everything is looking terrific."
Cr Gstrein also paid tribute to members of the trust and council staff, who had completed the work.
Ms Tierney said the site offered arguably the best view of any botanic gardens.
"The Camperdown Botanic Gardens and Arboretum is well loved by locals and visitors alike and it's pleasing to see these new upgrades to improve visitor experience," she said.
"We're here to celebrate the amount of hard work that has been put in," she said.
Ms Tierney said the gardens were a wonderful place for community members to come together and enjoy beautiful green open space.
"It truly is the jewel in Camperdown's crown," she said.
Ms Tierney said the gardens, redesigned in the 1880s by William Guilfoyle, were recognised as one of Victoria's most significant 19th century botanic gardens.
She said the site had an important collection of heritage trees.
Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio said botanic gardens were the lifeblood of communities.
"We're proud to support the growth and sustainability of these vital community assets," she said.
The state government has invested about $4 million across 43 projects through the Growing Victoria's Botanic Gardens program.
The opening was attended by a large group of people, who enjoyed a morning tea after the official opening.
The state government grants allowed botanic garden managers including local governments, trusts and committees of management to rejuvenate Victoria's botanic gardens by upgrading and enhancing physical assets.
Ms Tierney said most of the gardens to receive funding in the second round of the program were located in rural and regional Victoria.
