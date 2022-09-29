The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Revamp of historic Camperdown botanic gardens unveiled by MP Gayle Tierney

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:14am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Gayle Tierney with Camperdown botanic gardens president Emma Bell and Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein at the official opening of the revamped arboretum. Picture by Chris Doheny

Camperdown's historic botanic gardens and arboretum has undergone a $97,000 revamp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.