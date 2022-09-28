The Standard
Corangamite road resealing scaled-back as price of bitumen soars 32 per cent prompting rate cap concern

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 28 2022
Corangamite Shire councillor Jo Beard says the shire had little choice but to scale-back roadworks with the price of bitumen soaring.

Roadworks will be scaled-back because of soaring bitumen costs prompting councillors to flag concerns about financial pressures of rate capping on rural shires.

