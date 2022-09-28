The Standard

Port Fairy gun Alex Jennings to play full-time with Northcote this Victorian Premier Cricket season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:00am
Port Fairy's Alex Jennings.

Port Fairy's links to Victorian Premier Cricket outfit Northcote continue to grow with Alex Jennings set to return to grade cricket full-time this season.

Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

