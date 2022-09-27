SOUTH Warrnambool is planning to go a step better next season after re-signing coach Mat Battistello.
The non-playing mentor, whose tenure will extend into a fifth year, took the Roosters to a Hampden league preliminary final in 2022.
The club also confirmed star utility Ricky Henderson had recommitted for the 2023 campaign, bolstering the Roosters' scoring firepower.
South Warrnambool president Steve Harris, who will step down at its AGM in mid-December, said Battistello had made a positive impact at Friendly Societies' Park.
"We are thrilled to re-appoint Mat, we feel he has been and still is the right person to lead our group," he told The Standard.
"He puts so much work in, both on and off the field, to our culture and where we're heading as a football netball club. He's the right man for the job and we're stoked he's going to go around again."
Harris said Battistello embraced a holistic approach to the club.
"Our squad is treated as a squad, it's not separated and the benefit of that is the same coaching philosophy runs through our whole program, so kids get their opportunity to play their role," he said.
"This year is a classic example - we blooded 11 debutants."
Former AFL footballer Henderson, who battled injuries which hampered his role in the Roosters' finals series, will spend a third season in red and white. Harris said it showed the utility's "commitment to our club".
"When we first brought Ricky into the club we always believed he had longevity and would offer a lot to our group, not only with his experience at the highest level and his leadership on the ground but also the potential for his future in mentor and coaching ranks off the ground," he said.
Harris has spent five seasons as president and is "stepping back, not stepping away" from the club he is passionate about.
He said there would be "fresh eyes and fresh ideas" which would help drive the club forward.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
