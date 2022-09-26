YOUNG Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers handed out the accolades after his lightly raced mare Glenferrie Girl scored a first-up victory in a restricted race at Naracoorte on Sunday.
Glenferrie Girl with Harry Grace in the saddle beat Comrade Bill and Bullzeye Beauty to win the 1000-metre contest.
"I've been lucky to have had so much support from various people to help with Glenferrie Girl," Chambers said.
"She can be a difficult mare to train, but I've received great help, including Luke Williams, Georgia McGrath, Russell Huddart and Brenton O'Rourke. They have all helped out in various ways, and it's through their help she won today. I thought she would run well as she's got a pretty good first-up record and previously had run creditable races at Moonee Valley. The 1000 metres is about as far as she goes. I've got no big ambitions with her; she'll go back and race in Victoria in stronger company."
From her 26 starts, Glenferrie Girl has won four races and picked up more than $118,000 in stake money for her connections.
SYMON Wilde will have a clearer idea of Tralee Rose's spring campaign after she has a track gallop at Ararat on Wednesday.
From her two runs in this preparation, Tralee Rose has been unplaced following victory in last year's Geelong Cup and a ninth placing in the Melbourne Cup.
"We've had Tralee Rose checked out by the vets, and there appears nothing wrong with her," Wilde said.
"We gave her a couple of weeks off after her two unplaced runs in August. She's in good order. We'll give her the gallop on the grass at Ararat; if she comes through that all right, we may give her another track gallop before long at race for her."
Meanwhile, Torobeel Muriel won at her racecourse debut for Wilde at Naracoorte on Sunday. The five-year-old mare won an 1100-metre maiden by more than one length.
"It was a good win," Wilde said. "She's very small but has a motor. I'm not sure how far she'll get over distance-wise in the future. We'll just take her along slowly and see if she can win another few."
Wilde said he would push ahead with plans for Street Delight to run in the $1 million Thousand Guineas at Caulfield on October 12, following an encouraging performance in Sunday's Jim Moloney Stakes. Street Delight finished just over three lengths behind Waltz On By in the Moloney Stakes.
LIGHTLY raced Warrnambool mare Melba Storm could line up in the Northwood Plume Stakes at Caulfield on October 8, following an impressive victory in a restricted race at Morphettville on Saturday.
Trainer Tom Dabernig said Melba Storm is a quality mare who deserves a crack at a group race.
"I'm very happy with how Melba Storm is going," Dabernig said. "She's only had the two starts for us. Her first up run at Geelong was good and to follow that up with a win on Saturday is tremendous. We're grateful to Ken King and the rest of the owners for supporting us. It would be great if we could win a group race with her."
Launch Pad scored a three-length victory for Dabernig in a restricted race at Naracoorte on Sunday.
"It was a confidence-boosting win by Launch Pad," he said. "I had been happy with his trackwork leading up to the Naracoorte win. We may look at taking him to Hamilton for his next start. There's a nice race over 1600 metres on the program at Hamilton, which should really suit at this time of his preparation."
Dabernig is considering running his stable star Flying Mascot in the Tristarc Stakes at Caulfield on October 15.
RACING, in particular, jumps racing lost one of its biggest fans with the passing of John Adams last week. Adams was the executive officer of the Australian Jumps Racing Association for 28 years from 1978 to 2006. He saw jumps racing rise from the ashes to become a vibrant part of the racing industry. Adams really appreciated the rich history of jumps racing, particularly the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase and the Warrnambool May Carnival. My deepest sympathy is extended to his family at this sad time.
JOCKEY Zac Spain copped a 14-meeting suspension after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Mornington on Saturday. Stewards found Spain guilty of the charge following his ride on Lovetta. His suspension commences at midnight on October 1 and ends at midnight on October 14. Stewards rated the incident in the mid-range of carelessness before handing down the penalty.
A STRONG mix of proven racehorses, broodmares carrying highly desirable pregnancies, dominant recent trial winners and well-bred 3YOs with established Stakes records feature in an Inglis Digital September (Late) catalogue with something for everybody. A total of 201 lots have been catalogued for sale - which comprises 123 racehorses (including 52 race fillies), 56 broodmares, 12 yearlings, five racehorse shares and five unraced stock. One of many highlights is the well-related broodmare Kemeri - she is a half-sister to G2 winner and G1 placed mare Affair To Remember as well as the dam of G1 performer Senor Toba and exciting Stakes-winning 3YO Berkeley Square. The September (late sale) closes for bidding from midday Wednesday (September 28).
CAP DE JOIE: top effort by the lightly raced mare to run second on Sunday. There's plenty of upside to her. She should be hard to beat over a mile on a big track next time.
PINSTRIPED: turning into a costly horse for punters after flashing home again to run third at Sandown. Prepared to give him one more try to see if races are run to suit for the four-year-old.
BELLA NIPOTINA: huge run to finish in second spot at the Valley on Friday night. She's got a wonderful record around the Valley and could be hard to beat at nice odds in the Manikato at the Valley next month.
BANK MAUR: impressive winner on Sunday. More wins in nice races are in store for the three-year-old.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.