The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has abandoned the opening round of division one matches this weekend, citing inclement weather, unplayable ground conditions and player safety as key factors in the decision.
Due to significant rainfall in the south-west district over the past few months, grounds scheduled to host division one matches reported conditions were too soft and therefore unplayable with more rain expected this week.
The season is still on track to begin on Saturday, October 8 if conditions improve in time with division one and the remaining divisions scheduled to begin.
WDCA chairman Gordon McLeod said it was a logical decision for the board to make, with clubs unable to get grounds ready in time and therefore potentially jeopardising player safety if games went ahead.
"We sought advice from all the clubs and it was unsuitable to play this Saturday due to lack of preparation and not being able to get on the ground due to the wet conditions," he told The Standard.
"The forecast (this week) is similar with some rain around particularly early this week, so it's simply not possible to play matches on Saturday."
MORE SPORT:
McLeod confirmed the division one games won't be replayed and will simply be abandoned matches with no points awarded for each team.
He said he was confident next Saturday, October 8 would see the cricket season kick off provided the weather conditions turned the corner.
"We had a look at some of the grounds ourselves to have a bit of a look and there's a lot of work councils and clubs have to do for division one teams to play on them," he said.
"With the rain on the way (this week), the lack of heat is slowing the process down of getting things ready.
"When the sun comes up and you have a few consistent days of weather the grounds will dry out, but it's to give people the opportunity to get everything into place. We just need more time.
"The board is keen to give clubs more time for round two to be played next Saturday so we'll work towards that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.