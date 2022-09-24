Warrnambool-raised Paralympian Kathryn Ross has added a world championship silver medal to her collection after coming second at the international event in the Czech Republic.
Ross competed in the World Rowing Championships 2000 metre women's single sculls final on Friday night (Australian Eastern Standard time) which were held at Racice, just outside the Czech capital Prague.
Dad Alan told The Standard on Saturday the family was elated with the result and he was yet to talk to Ross to congratulate her.
"I tried her this morning but she might have been out celebrating, I don't know," he said.
Ross is a four-time world champion rower and is familiar with the world stage, representing Australia at the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics.
Mr Ross said they watched the race from the family's Warrnambool home on Friday night.
"The Irish girl was just a bit too good," Mr Ross said. "She ran a good race. I'd say she'd be very pleased with the result.
"She was really pleased she could get back and race again at the top level (post COVID-19)," he said.
"Naturally she would have liked to have won. That would have given her five world championships then, but she's done very well."
The 41 year old is based in Canberra where she works as an emergency department nurse.
Mr Ross said Canberra's chilly conditions had hampered some of Ross' race preparations.
"It's been a very cold winter," he said. "She hasn't been able to get out on the water like she used to," Mr Ross said.
"She went over and had two weeks in Italy before the (world championships) race. I spoke to her over there and she said it was magnificent, the weather was beautiful and she was really enjoying her preparation."
He said Ross would be heading back to Australia almost immediately after the world championship final to get back to work.
Mr Ross said he was unsure if she would be competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
"I don't know what will happen with Paris because they don't have single sculls event in Paris and I don't know if she'll have a partner they can qualify with before the Olympics."
