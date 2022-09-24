The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool-raised rower Kathryn Ross wins silver at World Championships

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 24 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool-raised Paralympic rower Kathryn Ross is celebrating after winning silver at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic on Friday.

Warrnambool-raised Paralympian Kathryn Ross has added a world championship silver medal to her collection after coming second at the international event in the Czech Republic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.