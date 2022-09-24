The Standard

South Warrnambool talent Luamon Lual impresses in AFL grand final curtain-raiser match

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 24 2022 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual played on the MCG on grand final day. Picture by Adam Trafford

South Warrnambool talent Luamon Lual says he realised a dream on Saturday by playing on the MCG and hopes it adds further motivation to come back bigger and stronger next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.