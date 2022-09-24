South Warrnambool talent Luamon Lual says he realised a dream on Saturday by playing on the MCG and hopes it adds further motivation to come back bigger and stronger next season.
The Emmanuel College student took to the MCG for Team Houli in the Futures Match against Team Murphy as part of the AFL grand final's curtain-raiser.
The dashing half-back and wingman was part of the side which won by 28 points on the day, 10.8 (68) to 4.16 (40), showcasing all of the traits which had seen him turn heads with recruiters all season.
Western Australia's Daniel Curtis was best afield for his supreme midfield performance for Team Houli.
He said running out on the famous arena and playing was an experience he would never forget and one which he fully soaked up.
"I loved the experience playing on the 'G," he told The Standard on Saturday.
"(It) was great fun and something I'll cherish for the rest of my life.
"Running out and just soaking it all in was amazing and just having the opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in the world.
"As well, this could be the last ever chance to play on the 'G, hopefully not but just being there in the moment is what I found exciting."
It's been a year of significant growth for the talented playmaker, who has come on in and leaps and bounds throughout a successful 2022 season.
With strong NAB league numbers for the GWV Rebels, the chance to play school footy for Emmnanuel as well as captain the Vic Country under 17 teams, it's been a season full of highlights for the Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy prospect.
The humble youngster said he hoped it would be a catalyst for next pre-season.
"I guess it does play a part in my inspiration to play AFL footy," he said.
"We had those like Marc Murphy, Bachar Houli, Travis Cloke, Nick Davis (to learn from on the day).
"They're some of the biggest names in the AFL and just hearing their stories and a little bit about them definitely encourages me to pursue our dream."
He said he would take some time to rest up and get stuck into preparing for season 2023.
"It's been a long but very good season," he said.
"I didn't expect the things that I achieved this year in terms of a taste in Vic Country trials, Futures games and the game on the 'G.
"I'm looking forward to having a few weeks off then start getting back into preseason.
"Hopefully (it sets up) a bigger and stronger year next year."
