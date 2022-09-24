Dartmoor favourite son Jeremy Cameron says he hopes he has made his hometown proud after cementing himself in AFL folklore by becoming a premiership player on Saturday.
The born and raised Dartmoor boy was centre stage in front of a capacity crowd at the MCG against the Sydney Swans, displaying his power and skill in a commanding two-goal, 18 disposal performance as Geelong tasted premiership glory for the first time in 11 years.
But home always remains close to the heart for the champion goal kicker, who paid tribute to the little south-west town in the rooms after the match.
"Massive shoutout to Dartmoor - I grew up there, played my sport and everyone got around me when I played for the Dartmoor side," he told The Standard.
"They were unlucky to go down in the grand final this year - unfortunately I couldn't get back for it but hopefully they're there four hours away and cracking a few beers for me.
"Because I'll be cracking a few beers for them, that's for sure."
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel said it was a surreal experience being part of Geelong's journey to premiership success and riding the wave of 16 straight wins to clinch the cup.
The Cats were ruthless, clinical and precise on the way to a barnstorming 20.13 (133) to 8.4 (52) win, setting up the game with a dynamic six-goal to one opening term.
'Jezza' had the crowd on his feet with two superb goals, roaring in delight as the ball soared through the middle of the big sticks.
"(It was an) awesome experience, I've been on the other side of it, I've been where Sydney are - they're an incredible side with what they've been able to do," Cameron said.
"From that day when I was a Giants player (in 2019) I wanted to get back to a grand final and give it another shot - waking up (Saturday morning) it was a completely different feeling and have the perfect opportunity to give it a crack and win it.
"The club is remarkable, I've been here around two years but what they've done before that is incredible - you sort of sit back, I knew that they were old (when joining the club) but I knew they had players that just want to win, players that want to step up and get there."
On the topic of an ageing list, the now premiership hero said the Cats' list - despite the chatter surrounding them being "too old, too slow" - didn't bother the group at all.
"With the list that we've got, it's well talked about with older players that we weren't good enough, the oldest grand final list in history but to get it done its that inner belief," he said.
"We've got young players coming through who want to win too, it's a special place when that all comes together.
"If you go through the whole list everyone is from different place and are homegrown heroes - Tommy Stewart, an incredible story (is an example).
"There's this mix of experience and mix of being hungry with players who hadn't tasted it before."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.