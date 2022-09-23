DESPITE drawing a wide barrier, Warrnambool filly Street Delight looks a starter in the $175,000 listed Jim Moloney Stakes (1400m) at Sandown on Sunday.
Trainer Symon Wilde said he had no other options but to run Street Delight in Sunday's race after she drew barrier 20, as he's preparing her for the $1 million Thousand Guineas at Caulfield on October 12.
"It's not ideal drawing the widest barrier but I think we'll run Street Delight," Wilde told The Standard. "She'll come into barrier 16 once the emergencies come out. We don't have many options open to us leading into the Thousand Guineas.
"We've got to give her a run somewhere and it looks like it's in the Jim Moloney. I think she's an above average filly who needed the run at Sandown last time. She's worked well since her last run but my biggest, biggest worry is the barrier."
Top jockey Craig Williams, who rode Street Delight at her last start when she ran sixth at Sandown will ride the filly on Sunday.
"Craig wanted to stay with her," Wilde said. "I think he saw a bit of potential in her last run. It's great that Craig has stayed on board as he's got an understanding of her now.
"Street Delight was unlucky in a couple of nice races in her last campaign. She's thrived since she came to our stable. I would say the change of environment which sees her being trained out of the paddock has done wonders for her."
