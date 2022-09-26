Russells Creek playing-coach Stacy Dunkley and her charges are already looking forward to 2023 and the possibilities it may hold.
The mid-courter has recommitted to lead the Creekers again, after her first season in-charge yielded a sixth-placed finish, just one-win from a finals berth.
She had returned to her home club this year after a three-year coaching stint at Panmure. Dunkley said the youth-laden Creekers were "ecstatic" with their season after a challenging start.
The side began the year 1-8 before hitting its straps and winning six of its last nine games.
"After our last game everyone was already looking forward to next year and thinking that we've only probably grown from half-way of the season," Dunkley said.
"Imagine what we could do together if we grow together for a full season. They are excited and keen to see what can happen."
Dunkley expects to retain majority of the side except for one player that is likely leaving. She is hopeful of attracting a recruit to help take the Creekers to the next level.
"Recruiting's very hard but it would be great to get some new faces to help strengthen Creek again for next season," she said.
"It'd be great if I could get a hold of a couple of players to join the crew. Just to help strengthen that out because we do have the kids and it would be really good if we could have some more mentors help guide them through."
On her first year in charge at the Creekers, Dunkley said she "loved being home again".
"The support and just being back with all the really friendly faces again, all the connections I'd made in the nine years I'd played there, it was really good to have everyone around and so much support behind me," she said.
"And that's what Creek's about, just so much support. They were really fantastic so any questions or concerns that I had they were always there for me and I had an ear to vent to.
"It was really good, massive learning curve for sure. Coaching isn't easy, it definitely has its lows and definitely has its highs. The rewarding part's always the best so that takes over everything in the end."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.