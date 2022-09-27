The Standard

Port Fairy soccer export Harry Parrett shining light on opportunities for other youngsters

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
September 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy president Woody Bucci and Port Fairy soccer export Harry Parrett. Picture by Anthony Brady

Port Fairy president Woody Bucci is thrilled to see one of the town's soccer exports succeeding at a high level, saying it will encourage other junior prospects to chase their dreams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.