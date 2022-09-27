The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Marty Gleeson goes from Auskick to Essendon

By Tim Auld
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marty Gleeson at Koroit Football Academy. Picture by Amy Paton

Former Essendon footballer Marty Gleeson has fond memories of his time at Koroit.

At a glance

  • Marty Gleeson
  • Born: Warrnambool on August 25, 1994
  • Partner: Amelia
  • Parents: John and Clare.
  • Siblings: Jonathan, Daniel and Nicole
  • Education: St Patrick's Primary School Koroit before going to Emmanuel College Warrnambool for years 7 to 11 and then to St Patrick's College Ballarat.
  • Sporting highlight: would have to be making my AFL debut with Essendon in 2014.

Marty, you played 97 games at the elite level with Essendon, but your career started with Koroit. What are your memories of those early years learning your skills with Koroit?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.