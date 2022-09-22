The Standard

Koroit footballer Ben Goodall breaks Hampden league senior premiership record with nine

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:45am, first published September 22 2022 - 11:00pm
Nine-time Koroit premiership footballer Ben Goodall with children Stella, 4, Fred, 8, and Louie, 6, and wife Haylee. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

THE Hampden league player with the most senior football premierships has paid tribute to the 'special' club which allowed him to break the record.

