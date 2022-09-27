RECOMMITTED Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley is planning an on-court comeback next season.
Hinkley, who took the Bombers to the 2022 Hampden league grand final earlier this month, led from the sidelines throughout their campaign as she was pregnant with her second child.
She gave birth to Annabel days before the decider and was there to oversee the game against eventual premier South Warrnambool.
The experienced netballer, who can fill a variety of roles, has re-signed as mentor and is planning to play, giving an already dynamic side a boost.
"I'll be making sure I am doing everything right by my body coming into the start of next year so I have every opportunity of being an option for the team and putting myself in the mix for selection," she said.
"I think the beauty of having coached this year without playing is I've really been able to teach that game plan and our style of playing from the sidelines and everyone is really clear about all of those roles and I can slot into it."
Hinkley will play wherever she is needed.
"I am so confident in the girls being able to play those roles, it's not like there's a gap for me to fill," she said.
"I think I will just be adding something for match-ups or being an extra option."
Hinkley said she was rapt to stay on as coach, citing unfinished business.
Cobden, which expects Jess Wheadon to return to the court too, is striving to win its first open grade premiership.
"I am looking forward to consolidating on that growth that we made this year and the success we had in coming runners-up," she said.
"We still identify that as a really successful end to the season for us, to be coming second in such a great competition.
"We'll look forward to retaining our players and having another crack at it."
Cobden had a strong season which included goal keeper Remeny McCann - who previously played goal defence before a switch of roles - winning the Dot Jenkins Medal as the league's best and fairest.
The Bombers' 17 and under netballers won the premiership too, in a positive sign for its long-term future.
They surprised previously undefeated Koroit in the grand final at Reid Oval earlier this month.
