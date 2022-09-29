The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Wannon Water's $1.4m floating solar array in Warrnambool to become largest in Australia

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wannon Water board chair Jacinta Emercora and Minister for Water Harriet Shing at the new $1.4 million floating solar array.

Australia's largest floating solar array is being installed in Warrnambool under a $1.4 million Wannon Water plan to save money on its power bills and lower emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.