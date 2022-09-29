The Standard
Home/News/Local News

$2.35m new housing business in Portland to create 50 jobs

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:28am, first published 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenelg Shire Council deputy mayor Scott Martin, minister for regional development Harriet Shing and Formflow general manager Matthew Dingle.

A new $2.35 million housing manufacturing hub will be established in the south-west creating 50 new jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.