Driver allegedly nabbed at nearly three times the legal limit

A man in his 50s has allegedly blown nearly three times the legal limit after his black Jeep was found travelling erratically in the Scotts Creek area on Friday night.
Cobden police say the out-of-town driver was pulled over along Cobden-Port Campbell Road at 8.45pm.
Uniformed officers reported the result after a breath test.
The man - who has priors for drink driving - will face the Warrnambool courts at a later date.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
