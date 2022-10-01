The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Man in his 50s to appear before court after allegedly blowing nearly three times the legal limit

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 1 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver allegedly nabbed at nearly three times the legal limit

A man in his 50s has allegedly blown nearly three times the legal limit after his black Jeep was found travelling erratically in the Scotts Creek area on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.