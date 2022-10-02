A new 36-lot housing estate with sweeping views of the Merri River is being opened up at Dennington.
Port Fairy-based project director Michael Hearn, of MM Hearn Constructions, is describing the estate as Warrnambool's first all-electric and environmentally-sustainable residential development.
The Skyline Sustainable Living Estate Dennington development will include 20 townhomes, 13 homes and two house and land packages.
Blocks range in size from 500 square metres for a home, to 200 square metre sites for a townhome.
The estate is located on the corner of Harrington and Coghlans roads with the yet-to-be constructed homes and townhomes enjoying north-facing aspects.
Warrnambool Stockdale and Leggo selling agent Matt Northeast said the estate was designed to be high density, low-maintenance living and the dwellings were "individually distinctive and collectively cohesive".
He said the Skyline estate's design vision was led by MM Hearn Constructions and informed by the firm's 40 years of "innovative design and construction knowledge in project delivery" across the south-west.
Warrnambool's Designers By Nature has created the townhome designs and house concept designs.
Mr Northeast said the design guidelines aimed to inspire timeless, clean lined, contemporary, quality riverine architecture and encourage quality, responsible aesthetic materials.
The guidelines also aim to reduce resident's environmental footprint by encouraging grid connected or battery storage solar systems, helping to reduce homeowners' energy costs.
"It's focused on meeting the need for sustainable and affordable living by creating energy efficient and well-oriented house and townhome designs," Mr Northeast said.
"It will be a lower cost of living and a more sustainable form of living. The great news is you're facing north. There's sun from the morning to the evening so if you do choose to put the solars and have a battery it's affordable and sustainable."
He said the development would help to ease housing shortages across the region and the estate was something new for Warrnambool and surrounds.
"Warrnambool, Port Fairy and the district are in desperate need of housing," he said. "They would offer fantastic investments or they're brilliant to buy and live in."
Townhome blocks are $195,000 and home blocks are $300,000.
"It's full steam ahead on the development and we're confident we'll have titles by mid next year," he said.
