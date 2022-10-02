The Standard
Work begins at Skyline Sustainable Living Estate Dennington

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 2 2022 - 3:23am, first published 1:00am
Stockdale and Leggo Skyline Sustainable Living Estate selling agents Matt Northeast and Sarah McCorkell at the site of the new development in Dennington which has sweeping Merri River views. Picture by Madeleine McNeil

A new 36-lot housing estate with sweeping views of the Merri River is being opened up at Dennington.

