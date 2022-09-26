Never walk, ride or drive through floodwater



Never allow children to play in floodwater



Stay away from waterways and stormwater drains during and after heavy rain



Keep well clear of fallen power lines



Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks and heavy rainfall increases the potential for landslides and debris across roads

Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded

Local roads may be closed and low bridges may be underwater