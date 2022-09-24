The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Speeding and impaired drivers have been the focus of the long weekend police Operation Scoreboard

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 25 2022 - 12:58am, first published September 24 2022 - 10:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang police caught an unlicensed drug driver who tested positive for drugs on Saturday evening. He was one one nine drug impaired drivers who have been caught in the region during Operation Scoreboard.

Speeding at up to 168km/h and nine drug drivers have highlighted police long weekend Operation Scoreboard in the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.