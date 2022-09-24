Speeding at up to 168km/h and nine drug drivers have highlighted police long weekend Operation Scoreboard in the south-west.
South-west road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said speeding would remain a key focus of the AFL Grand Final/Queen Elizabeth II National Day of Mourning long weekend blitz which runs until midnight Sunday.
Lismore uniform police members impounded a vehicle late last week after a probationary driver was detected travelling at 168km/h on the Rokewood-Skipton Road at Pitfield.
The driver was immediately suspended from driving for 12 months.
On Saturday at Mailors Flat a 26-year-old Winslow man was clocked at 140km/h along Caramut Road in a 100 zone.
His licence has been suspended for six months and he's been fined $693.
A fortnight ago a dozen drivers were caught speeding in Mailors Flat in two days, including a full size school bus which was detected at 80km/h in a 60 zone.
On Saturday Terang police members intercepted a male driver in Swanston Street at 6.15pm.
Checks revealed he has a suspended driver's licence, the vehicle had a cancelled registration and the driver returned a positive roadside drug test.
His vehicle was impounded for 30 days, attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1100, and the driver will be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said there had been nine drug impaired drivers detected until 7am Sunday across the region during the operation.
"That's a staggeringly high number," he said.
"It's alarming.
"We are very disappointed in how many drivers are being tested and found to have drugs in their system.
"It's not like alcohol where there is the .05 allowance for a fully licensed driver. No one can drive with any illicit drugs in their system. It's zero tolerance."
The road safety adviser said that in the first three days of Operation Scoreboard there had been 16 impaired drivers intercepted in the region, under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs.
There were 203 offences detected and 3441 breath tests were conducted.
"We will be out on the roads until midnight Sunday," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"There will be breath testing sites in place as people make their way home. Don't be surprised, we will be out on the roads conducting patrols and doing breath tests.
"Don't drink and drive and that goes equally for those who have used illicit drugs - don't drive," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
