Attending Saturday's AFL Grand Final is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Warrnambool Cats fan Jason Handley Esam.
Mr Handley Esam, a Geelong member, can't believe he was able to secure tickets for the big game through the club's ballot and will be at the MCG cheering on his beloved Cats against Sydney.
Young fans and siblings Kayden Brown and Levi Smart are also hoping for a Geelong premiership and will be watching on from their Warrnambool home.
Mr Handley Esam said going to the game would be a highlight, regardless of the outcome, and he anticipated there would be an electric atmosphere at the "massive main event".
"In 49 years this is the first grand final I've ever had the privilege of attending so I'm very excited about it," Mr Handley Esam said.
He and son-in-law Quentin Tanner from Koroit have been to games throughout the season but their highlights were the qualifying and preliminary finals, and now the grand final.
"I've been able to get to the three finals so I'm fairly stoked," Mr Handley Esam said.
He's predicting Geelong will win by 28 points.
He said the Cats had an advantage used to playing on larger grounds, and the Swans, accustomed to the smaller SCG looked "tired out" at the end of the preliminary final against Collingwood.
Mr Handley Esam said it was the most consistent Geelong team he'd seen in recent years and he was "fairly confident" they would win.
"We've got a full team in and it's a strong team," he said. "There's a lot riding on the game for people like Joel Selwood - it will be interesting if they win if he retires and Patrick Dangerfield has been hanging out for a grand final since he came to the Cats.
"Years before I would have said it could go either way, and it can, but based on their form and the fact they seem to really want it.
"They're playing a lot harder and they're actually playing to win which isn't a Geelong I've seen for a few years. I'm hoping for that positive outcome.
"I can't wait. It's going to be a highlight, win or lose."
Mr Handley Esam and Mr Tanner will head to Geelong after the game and head to St Mary's Oval on Sunday to hopefully celebrate a premiership win.
"We'll go win or lose to cheer them on and thank them for the year."
Warrnambool's Kayden Brown has loved Geelong since he was three years old.
His parents said he started following the team "out of nowhere" and the 11 year-old has been a diehard supporter ever since.
He's excited to watch the game with family at home on Saturday and is confident Geelong will be the 2022 premiers.
"I didn't even think we'd make the top eight at the start of the year," Kayden said.
"I'm really happy about being in the grand final and to watch us finally win one.
"I feel like Sydney won't be up for the challenge."
The family went to watch Geelong play Brisbane in last week's preliminary final and Kayden could barely sit still.
"It was awesome," Kayden said. "Watching us win was shocking. I really thought we were going to lose. The first quarter was tight and then in the second quarter we just took off."
Kayden sparked the family's Geelong following which parents Amanda and Liam and brother Levi, 6, have also adopted. The boys are also Geelong Football Club members.
Brother Coby is the only non-Cats supporter in the family but the Hawthorn fan said he would be cheering for Geelong on Saturday.
