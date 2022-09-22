The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Two Warrnambool properties sell in deals worth more than $2 million

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:17am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two central Warrnambool commercial properties within the same complex have sold in deals worth more than $2 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.