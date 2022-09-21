A family holiday to Sydney during AFL grand final week came with a special surprise for two Warrnambool-based Swans fans.
Ollie Gynes, 7, and little sister Elsie, 4, got to meet their Swans heroes during the club's opening training session on Tuesday.
The siblings are in New South Wales with parents Alex and Nicole - both involved with the Warrnambool basketball scene - for the FIBA Women's World Cup.
Alex - a former Sydney Kings basketballer and current Warrnambool Seahawks coach - grew up in Sydney and is a lifelong Swans supporter.
His children inherited his love for the club which will play Geelong in Saturday's grand final at the MCG.
Alex, whose all-time favourite Swan is Michael O'Loughlin, said it was special watching his children meet the likes of Luke Parker, Tom Papley and journeyman ruckman Tom Hickey.
"I remember, it would've been '99, the year Adam Goodes got drafted, and I have photos of myself with him standing on the SCG at a Swans Day," he told The Standard.
"To then have my kids have some photos with all the players was really, really nice. It was a nice moment they might look back on in years to come."
The Gynes family watched the Swans' qualifying final win together at the MCG - it was Ollie and Elsie's first visit to the famous venue - and will watch the grand final in Sydney, either on TV or at a fan site. The one-point preliminary final win against Collingwood was a roller-coaster of emotions.
"We struggled the last 10 minutes. It's one of those funny things, no matter what sport it is, momentum is a such a hard thing to gain control of," Alex said. "It was nice when the siren went."
Alex said they would be riding every bump on Saturday.
"Ollie is glued to the footy," he said.
"Ollie sat in front of the TV the whole time against the Pies and when we were at the MCG against the Demons as well but Elsie kind of fades in and out a little bit."
Alex rates his Swans underdogs against the Cats.
But he is thrilled with the club's ability - it's played in four grand finals since 2012 - to remain a force.
"It shows what the club is like. I think they finished towards the bottom of the ladder a couple of years ago and to be in it this year is a bit of a surprise to a lot of supporters," he said.
"It is fantastic we've been able to keep the ball rolling without a huge rebuild."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
