Warrnambool's Gynes family throws its support behind Sydney in 2022 AFL grand final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:48am, first published 12:00am
Warrnambool Seahawks coach Alex Gynes is throwing his support behind his beloved Sydney Swans in the AFL grand final. His children Ollie, 7, and Elsie, 4, met their Swans' heroes, including Luke Parker this week.

A family holiday to Sydney during AFL grand final week came with a special surprise for two Warrnambool-based Swans fans.

