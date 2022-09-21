The Standard
South-west businesses to open across long weekend

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
Warrnambool's Images Restaurant owner Jonathan Dodwell is preparing for a busy long weekend with bookings from diners "coming in thick and fast".

Back-to-back public holidays on Thursday and Friday will have little effect on south-west traders with many opening despite the high penalty rates they have to pay.

