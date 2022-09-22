The Standard
Breaking

Terang Mortlake re-signs Ben Kenna as senior coach for 2023 Hampden league season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 22 2022 - 10:42am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna saw improvement from his team in the second half of the 2022 season. Picture by Anthony Brady

TERANG Mortlake hopes re-signed coach Ben Kenna's steadying influence can help take its young players to a new level next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.