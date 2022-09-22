TERANG Mortlake hopes re-signed coach Ben Kenna's steadying influence can help take its young players to a new level next season.
The Bloods announced the non-playing mentor had committed for the 2023 Hampden league campaign at their presentation awards on Thursday night.
Bloods president Matt Clarke said Kenna - a premiership-winning coach in the Warrnambool and District league - was the ideal person to carry the club forward.
"We are delighted to have him onboard for next year - the back-half of this year showed what our team is capable of," he told The Standard.
"It was overwhelming from the playing group that they thought Ben was the right man for the job."
Clarke said Kenna's coaching style had given Terang Mortlake's young players a lift.
"Ben's a really measured person in everything he does and I think this year he re-instilled playing with some passion for the club, believing in yourself," he said.
"With the young group we had that started to show in the second half of the year, their confidence grew and had a lot of pride in the jumper."
The Bloods were also rapt to have stability at the top.
Joint reserves coaches Joel and Chris Crawley and under 18.5 mentor Jason Conheady also recommitted for next season.
"To get continuity across in our coaches in the Saturday competition, in particular our senior coach, is really, really important," Clarke said.
