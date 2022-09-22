The Standard
$14 million invested in Salvos' social housing projects in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
September 22 2022
Plans for more social housing have been submitted to the council for approval.

Another $3 million worth of development plans to turn three houses into six units for Salvation Army-run social housing have been unveiled for Warrnambool.

