Dartmoor-raised Jeremy Cameron chasing elusive premiership in second AFL grand final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:57am, first published September 22 2022 - 11:00pm
Dartmoor's Jeremy Cameron is set to make his second AFL grand final appearance on Saturday. Picture

Dartmoor life member Jim Bailey says an immensely proud community will be cheering along Jeremy Cameron with gusto on Saturday.

