Dartmoor life member Jim Bailey says an immensely proud community will be cheering along Jeremy Cameron with gusto on Saturday.
The club's favourite son has put the tiny south-west town on the map since being drafted in 2010, paving the way for the next generation of footballers from the community to dream about playing AFL and AFLW football one day.
And the freakishly talented 29-year-old is one win away from becoming an AFL premiership player when he lines up for Geelong in Saturday's grand final against Sydney.
It'll be the three-time All-Australian's second grand final appearance after playing with the GWS Giants in 2019.
If the 2019 Coleman Medal winner does taste sweet premiership glory, the medallion will undoubtedly find its way at some stage to be celebrated at the place it all began.
Bailey - one of men who taught the left-footer the game as a skinny teenager in Dartmoor's seniors as a 15-year-old - said the community was honoured to play a part in his journey.
"The community is certainly proud of him and with a bit of luck he'll be wearing a medal around his neck Saturday night, and maybe even two," he said.
"We've followed his whole career since he was drafted and there's pride in his coming from the little old town of Dartmoor - it's a wonderful achievement.
"You feel privileged that you were able to share part of his journey - the community will be watching on and hoping the Cats can come home with the win."
The journey of the star goal kicker from Dartmoor, to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and finally into the AFL system had been an inspiration for all who had witnessed it according to Bailey, who is also a mad Cats fan himself.
We've followed his whole career since he was drafted and there's pride in his coming from the little old town of Dartmoor - it's a wonderful achievement.- Jim Bailey
His impact on football in the town and the football club's affection for their favourite son is obvious, having changed its name from the Dartmoor Swans to the Dartmoor Giants in 2014 to honour his journey.
"The reality is, it doesn't matter where you come from. If you've got the work ethic and skills you can achieve anything in life," he said.
"For a young fella to do so well and be so dominant in arguably the hardest position to play in the ground, for him to come from a little town like Dartmoor is a dream come true.
"He hasn't changed a minute - he's got confidence now being in the AFL system and that's what happens.
"But he's still the same 14-year-old kid running around in the Dartmoor seniors."
He added whenever Cameron could, he was back home giving back to those who had supported him in his early days.
"He also gives back to our community now - his heart is still in Dartmoor and is the same respectable kid who does anything for anyone," Bailey said.
"I'm really hoping he can get over the line and win the premiership, it's such a wonderful story."
The AFL grand final begins at 2.30pm with the Cats aiming for their 10th VFL/AFL flag and will be the first grand final at the MCG since 2019.
