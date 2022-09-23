The Standard
Parents of a Kirkstall killer call for law changes

By Andrew Thomson and Tim Auld
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:09am, first published 3:00am
Watch: Travis Cashmore buys lotto tickets minutes before the Kirkstall killings.
A smiling Travis Cashmore buying Tattslotto tickets in the Koroit newsagency less than half an hour before he shoots and runs down career criminal Kevin Knowles and his sidekick Benny Ray.

The Port Fairy parents of a Kirkstall resident who shot dead two men have called for changes to how those who repeatedly breach intervention orders are sentenced by courts.

