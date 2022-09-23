The Standard
Planned acquisition of prime real estate opposite Twelve Apostles 'a waste of taxpayers money'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 23 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:00pm
Anger over land acquisition plan at iconic Twelve Apostles

A state government move to compulsorily acquire 32 hectares of land opposite the Twelve Apostles has been labelled "a waste of taxpayers' money".

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

