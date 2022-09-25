The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police calling for CCTV footage after four offenders try to break into home

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 25 2022 - 4:24am, first published 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four offenders have tried to break into a Japan Street home in Warrnambool early Sunday morning. Tghis is a file image.

A home in Warrnambool's Japan Street has had a number of windows smashed as four unknown offenders attempted to gain entry during the early hours of Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.