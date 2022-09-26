UPDATE: WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28:
FLOOD warnings for Lake Corangamite, the Hopkins River and Otway Coast have been reduced.
The SES said flooding was no longer expected in the catchments areas but would continue to monitor the situation and issue catchment specific warnings as required.
"The threat of flooding is reduced," the SES said.
"You can now return to normal activity, but be aware of any hazards that may still exist in the warning area".
EARLIER:
MINOR flood warnings have been issued for Lake Corangamite, the Hopkins River and Otway Coast.
Much of the state is expected to flood from Tuesday evening.
The SES and Bureau of Meteorology said river rises and minor flooding were possible in catchments of the flood watch area of both locations from Tuesday evening.
Areas that could be impacted include Warrnambool, Camperdown, Mortlake, Koroit, Terang, Cobden and Port Campbell.
It said a flood watch area meant people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
The SES issued a statement through Emergency Vic on Monday afternoon.
"A low pressure system will bring rainfall to the Lake Corangamite area from Monday evening and during Tuesday," the SES said.
"Catchments in the Flood Watch area are wet as a result of the recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments.
"Rainfall totals of 10-30 millimetres are forecast for western and central parts of the state overnight Monday and during Tuesday, with isolated higher totals up to 50mm possible.
"River rises and areas of minor flooding may develop from Tuesday evening."
The SES advises the following around flooded areas:
To keep updated visit the Vic Emergency app here.
