The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Minor flood warnings have been issued for Lake Corangamite and the Hopkins River

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:23am, first published September 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SES and the Bureau of Meteorology have issued minor flood warnings for Lake Corangamite, the Hopkins River and Otway Coast.

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.