Camperdown man pleads guilty to aggravated burglary in Warrnambool Magistrates Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:33am, first published 12:50am
Convicted burglar also caused crash that led to serious injuries

UPDATED, September 30: A magistrate says a Camperdown man is lucky he didn't appear in a higher court after he broke into a residential home and crashed a car while high on ice, causing serious injuries.

